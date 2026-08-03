Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry says he will not seek fourth term

DANHAM SPRINGS - The mayor of Denham Springs announced Monday that he will not run for a fourth term and will retire from politics to focus on his family.

Mayor Gerard Landry served as the leader of Denham Springs for 12 years.

Before his time as mayor, he served in the Army and spent 45 years in the grocery business, the city of Denham Springs' website says.

"After much prayer and reflection, I have decided that this current term will be my last. It is simply time to pass the torch and turn my full attention to life’s greatest personal blessings—my wonderful wife, our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren," Landry said in a prepared statement. "As I transition to life as a private citizen, my prayer for Denham Springs is that our next mayor will continue to fiercely protect the interests of all citizens."

Landry says he will remain committed to serving Denham Springs for the remainder of his term.

The city's mayoral elections will be held on Nov. 3. Qualifying for this election runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7.