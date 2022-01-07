New Orleans Mardi Gras 2022 updated parade schedule

NEW ORLEANS - As the Crescent City prepares for its world-famous Carnival celebrations, an updated parade schedule has been announced.

The new schedule, according to WWL-TV, is below.

The news outlet reports that Carnival season will begin with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line and an annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter.

The celebrations conclude with Mardi Gras, which falls on March 1.

2022 Carnival Parade Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 6:

Krewe of Joan of Arc (7 p.m. French Quarter)

Saturday, Feb. 5:

Krewe of Chewbacchus (7 p.m. Marigny)

Friday, Feb. 11:

Krewe Boheme (7 p.m. French Quarter)

Saturday, Feb. 12

Krewe of Nefertiti (1 p.m. New Orleans East)

Krewe of Poseidon (6 p.m. Slidell)

Krewe du Vieux (6:30 p.m. French Quarter)

Krewedelusion (7:15 p.m. French Quarter)

Sunday, Feb. 13

Krewe of Little Rascals (12 p.m. Metairie)

Friday, Feb. 18

Krewe of Cleopatra (6 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Oshun (6 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Hercules (6 p.m. Houma)

Krewe of Excalibur (6:30 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Eve (7 p.m. Mandeville)

Krewe of ALLA (7:30 p.m. Uptown)

Saturday, Feb. 19

Mystic Knights of Adonis (11:45 a.m. West Bank)

Krewe of Pontchartrain (1 p.m. Uptown)

Knights of Nemesis (1 p.m. Chalmette)

Krewe of Choctaw (2 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Freret (3 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Atlas (4 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Mad Hatters (5 p.m. Metairie)

Knights of Sparta (5:30 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Kings (5:30 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Olympia (6 p.m. Covington)

Krewe of Athena (6 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Aquarius (6 p.m. Houma)

Krewe of Pygmalion (6:15 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Centurions (6:30 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Titans (6:30 p.m. Slidell)

Krewe of Pandora (7 p.m. Metairie)

Sunday, Feb. 20

Krewe of Femme Fatal (11 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Carrollton (12 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of King Arthur (1 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Dionysus (1 p.m. Slidell)

Krewe of Hyacinthians (2 p.m. Houma)

Mystic Krewe of Barkus (2 p.m. French Quarter)

Krewe of Push Mow (2 p.m. Abita Springs)

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Mystic Krewe of Druids (6:15 p.m. Uptown)

Mystic Krewe of Nyx (6:45 p.m. Uptown)

Thursday, Feb. 24

Knights of Babylon (5:15 p.m. Uptown)

Knights of Chaos (6 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Muses (6:45 p.m. Uptown)

Friday, Feb. 25

Knights of Hermes (5:30 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Selene (6:30 p.m. Slidell)

Le Krewe D’Etat (6:30 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Aphrodite (6:30 p.m. Houma)

Krewe of Morpheus (7 p.m. Uptown)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Krewe of NOMTOC (10:45 a.m. West Bank)

Krewe of Iris (11 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Tucks (12 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Endymion (4:15 p.m. Mid-City)

Krewe of Isis (6 p.m. Kenner)

Krewe of Mardi Gras (6 p.m. Houma)

Sunday, Feb. 27

Krewe of Okeanos (11 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe Du Monde (11 a.m. LaPlace)

Krewe of Mid-City (11:45 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Thoth (12 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Terreanians (12:30 p.m. Houma)

Krewe of Cleophas (12:30 p.m. Thibodaux)

Krewe of Bacchus (5:15 p.m. Uptown)

Monday, Feb. 28

Krewe of Red Beans (2 p.m. Marigny)

Krewe of Dead Beans (2 p.m. Mid-City)

Krewe of Proteus (5:15 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Orpheus (6 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Cleopatra (6:30 p.m. Houma)

Tuesday, March 1

Zulu (8 a.m. Uptown)

Rex (10 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Argus (10 a.m. Metairie)

Covington Lions Club (10 a.m. Covington)

Krewe of Houmas (1 p.m. Houma)