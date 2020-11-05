New Orleans Coast Guard rescues two men from waters near Lafitte

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard personnel in New Orleans rescued two men from an aground vessel near Lafitte on Tuesday night, officials say.

Around 7 p.m., Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of a 16-18 foot dark-colored flat bottom vessel boat stranded in the Lafitte area with two 60-year-old men aboard.

The watchstander directed the launch rescue crews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and Air Station New Orleans to assist the boaters.

The Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two men to safety. Officials say they were brought back to the air station with no medical concerns.

The video below is courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The US Coast Guard reportedly saves over 3,000 lives annually.

