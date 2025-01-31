New Orleans charter organization to take over IDEA Innovation in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — The East Baton Rouge School Board approved allowing Audubon Schools, a New Orleans-based charter organization, to take over the IDEA Innovation campus that were slated to close in early January.

IDEA Bridge and Innovation announced both campuses would be closing for the 2025-2026 school year. After IDEA Prep closed in April, the students were set to be moved to the Bridge or Innovation campuses instead, but those two campuses would be closing at the end of the 2025 school year - until now.

While IDEA will no longer operate at the campuses, the EBRPSS approved Audubon Schools to take over operations at the Innovation campus.

"The new Audubon-led school will mirror Audubon’s proven curriculum, foundational principles, and academic structure, ensuring an enriched learning experience for students. Audubon will transition its program into K-5 grades, offering Audubon’s signature educational experience grounded in strong academics, gifted and talented programming, and comprehensive arts," the press release from Audubon Charter Schools read Friday morning.

The CEO of ACS said the company would work with the administration to ensure a smooth transition of ownership.

IDEA Bridge will be taken over by Colorado-based charter company Third Future Schools.