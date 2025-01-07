IDEA Bridge and Innovation closing at end of school year

Photo: FILE, IDEA Public Schools

BATON ROUGE - The two remaining IDEA Public Schools in Baton Rouge are closing at the end of the school year, officials confirmed Tuesday.

In a letter sent to parents, the school system said they would be closing IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation. In April, school leaders said a different IDEA school - IDEA University Prep - would be shutting its doors at the end of the school year. The plan was to move students and teachers to either the Bridge or Innovation campuses.

"While we are proud of the determination and grit of our students, the trust and patience of our families, and the dedication and commitment of our teachers and staff, we have not delivered the academic results our students deserve, and believe that now is the time to bring in new options and opportunities for our scholars and their families," the letter said.

The school system says that they are in contact with New Schools for Baton Rouge (NSBR) and East Baton Rouge Parish School System to find other charter schools who may want to operate at the IDEA campuses.