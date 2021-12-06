New Orleans-area murder suspects arrested in Baton Rouge after car sale turned deadly

BATON ROUGE – Authorities have arrested two men tied to a deadly second-hand car sale over the weekend.

Herman Raney and La'Shon Brown were arrested for the death of a man whose body was found in a field in Metairie Sunday evening. The two were found in Baton Rouge with the victim's vehicle a day later.

Deputies fired shots while chasing the men in Baton Rouge Monday, but did not hit anyone. They were captured just before noon on Nicholson Drive, south of the LSU campus.

Detectives say Raney and Brown admitted to arranging to purchase the victim's vehicle in Metairie. They say all three of them took the car for a ride. Each blamed the other for fatally shooting the victim.

Raney and Brown say they both dumped the body in Metairie.

Deputies in the New Orleans-area suburb were able to track the men to Baton Rouge, where they found the victim's vehicle parked in an apartment complex near the corner of Nicholson and Jennifer Jean Drive.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder and simple kidnapping. Brown is also facing a burglary charge for a separate case involving a business in Baton Rouge.