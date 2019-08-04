New Orleans aquarium to open big new touch pool Oct. 5

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The aquarium in New Orleans says its big new touch pool will open Oct. 5, with nine kinds of sharks and rays.

The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas said in a news release the 13,000-gallon (49,200-liter) pool will be about six times the size of the current ray touch pool.

Sharks and rays are usually wary of people. But these have been trained to swim up to touch hands reaching into the water, or have learned to do it by watching others.

A huge interactive screen will run along one side of the 60-foot-long (18-meter) pool, describing the fish and their importance in their ecosystems.

Shark-fin soup is the biggest threat to sharks and some rays - tens of millions are killed each year for their fins.

