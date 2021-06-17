New Orleans airport to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to travelers

KENNER - As of Thursday, travelers passing through the Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) in Jefferson Parish will have access to COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a Wednesday news release from Ochsner Health.

The news release stated that the medical facility is teaming up with the airport to offer vaccinations to travelers and airport staff.

All eligible individuals will be able to receive the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the airport's first-floor baggage claim level between doors 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Sunday, officials say.

Those eligible for the Pfizer vaccine include anyone 12 years of age or older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 years of age or older.

Officials also say appointments are not necessary, and those interested in receiving vaccinations do not need to be Louisiana residents.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell praised the new vaccination efforts, saying, "Ochsner Health has been a vital partner in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we are excited about the opportunity to partner with them and MSY to make vaccinations even easier and more accessible as we work to continue reopening our city. Part of that reopening includes continually showing that New Orleans has become and will continue to be the safest destination city in the world. Getting travelers and staff vaccinated on site is another innovative way of making that happen."

As of June 2021, Ochsner has administered more than 450,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

For more information or to schedule a vaccine through Ochsner, please visit www.ochsner.org/vaccine.