New Orleans aims to elevate houses that repeatedly flood
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The city of New Orleans is using a $12.5 million grant to elevate more than 50 houses that have experienced repeated flooding.
The city says in a news release that the money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Flood Mitigation Assistance program.
The houses that will be raised have already been identified. Twenty-two of them are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell calls the flood elevation money a "huge win" for the city.
The city applied for the money on behalf of homeowners who have experienced repeated flood damage.
The Flood Mitigation Assistance program pays for projects that reduce or eliminate long-term risk of flood damage for buildings insured under the National Flood Insurance Program.
