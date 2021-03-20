New 'no turn' sign in Gonzales after serious crashes

GONZALES – Drivers in Gonzales will no longer be able to turn left onto Highway 30 at Murphy’s and Walgreens.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the temporary change was approved to improve public safety. Gonzales Police and Fire Departments have worked several serious crashes at the location.

Gonzales Police say the signs are temporary and the Department of Transportation is conducting a study on a more permanent solution.