51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New 'no turn' sign in Gonzales after serious crashes

4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 29 2016 Sep 29, 2016 September 29, 2016 11:22 AM September 29, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

GONZALES – Drivers in Gonzales will no longer be able to turn left onto Highway 30 at Murphy’s and Walgreens.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the temporary change was approved to improve public safety. Gonzales Police and Fire Departments have worked several serious crashes at the location.

Gonzales Police say the signs are temporary and the Department of Transportation is conducting a study on a more permanent solution.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days