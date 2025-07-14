Latest Weather Blog
New Netflix series gives behind the scenes look at LSU football, other SEC teams
BATON ROUGE — On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for "Any Given Saturday," a docuseries that dives into an SEC football season, both on and off the field.
The series follows multiple SEC teams, including LSU, throughout the 2024 season to give fans behind-the-scenes looks at the lives of coaches and players.
Several notable moments from LSU's season were shown in the trailer, including Brian Kelly's outburst after the USC game, Omar the tiger's appearance and Garrett Nussmeier's decision to return to Baton Rouge for one more year. It also gave a brief look at interviews with Kelly and Nussmeier.
The series will premiere on Aug. 5.
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, a Netflix Sports series offering an exclusive look at key matchups throughout the SEC season, premieres August 5.
Witness the unparalleled pressure, commitment, and raw emotion it takes to be a D1 football player in college football's leading… pic.twitter.com/qY62OaKqvT— Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2025
