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DOTD provides update on La. 63 Bluff Creek Bridges Replacement Project in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Friday provided an update on the La. 63 Bluff Creek Bridge Replacement Project in East Feliciana Parish
According to DOTS, crews at multiple construction sites are replacing several aging bridge structures along the roadway.
While construction at Site 1 has been completed and is open to traffic, Site 2A, which includes two bridges, only has the deck work completed, with contractors working to install barrier rails.
At site 2B, all bridge decks have been poured and contractors are working to complete roadway approaches.
At site 3, a temporary detour road is open to traffic as piles are driven and bridge caps are poured.
DOTD said the new bridge at site 4 is complete; however, the location remains closed to traffic as crews connect the roadway to the new structure. The site is estimated to reopen to traffic in May.
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The La. 63 Bluff Creek Bridge Replacement Project is expected to be completed by early 2027.
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