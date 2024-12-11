Latest Weather Blog
Tiger quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will stay at LSU for 2025
BATON ROUGE - LSU junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier announced on social media on Wednesday that he will return for his senior season with the Tigers and once again try to take his team to the college football playoffs.
Nussmeier was the key piece for this LSU program to build around as they again try to work their way back into the national championship conversation.
Nussmeier led the SEC is passing yards per game, pass attempts and completions and was third in the league in passing touchdowns.
Nussmeier finished with a 63.7% completion percentage throwing for 3,739 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
With the announcement, it is expected that Nussmeier will play in the upcoming Texas Bowl against Baylor on New Years Eve in Houston Texas.
Watch his announcement here:
Jeremiah 29:11 ? pic.twitter.com/rS9WwfUyl5— Garrett Nussmeier (@Garrettnuss13) December 11, 2024
