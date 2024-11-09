Live tiger, protesters show up for LSU's matchup against Alabama

BATON ROUGE - A handful of protesters held up signs outside of Tiger Stadium on Saturday before the LSU and Alabama football game, where a live tiger will be on the sidelines.

Their signs cited Louisiana Admin. Code 76 § V-115, which states rules about possessing wild animals in the state.

The tiger, who is named Omar Bradley and from Florida, was spotted by WBRZ sitting in a cage guarded by law enforcement. Video, which was taken nearly an hour before kickoff, shows a person inside the tiger's enclosure and few people around it.

“Omar” the tiger waiting to be rolled out ahead of the LSU vs. Alabama game as State Police guard him pic.twitter.com/PYasrtShju — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) November 9, 2024

The tiger was shielded from public view by a large tarp, blocking fans from outside the stadium. Eleven State Troopers and six deputies - two from Iberville Parish, two from Ascension Parish and two from East Baton Rouge Parish - stood guard outside of the tarp.

Before the kickoff, a video was shown about the 100 year history of LSU and the tradition of having a live tiger attend the games. When the video wrapped up, the tiger was driven out and parked at the end of the field before the cage was unveiled.

The tiger inside laid down most of the time, but got up and started walking in circles when the band started marching. After the band's opening number, the tiger was driven out.

“Omar” the tiger has made history tonight as the first live tiger to attend a game in Death Valley in nearly a decade#LSU #LSUvsAlabama #SEC pic.twitter.com/wLWYjtQqJg — Hunter McCann (@mccann_hunter) November 10, 2024

During all of this, LSU's official mascot Mike VII was in his habitat. LSU veterinary officials nixed the idea of Mike going into the stadium amid concerns about the tiger's well-being and LSU's standing with the USDA.

It's unclear who paid for Omar the tiger to come to the game.