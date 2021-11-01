New movie filmed in Baton Rouge, False River signals return of 'Hollywood South'

NEW ROADS - "Hollywood South" is back in business, as a new movie filmed on False River and in Baton Rouge make its debut.

'Heart of Champions', starring Michael Shannon, released this weekend. Cornell Dukes, mayor of New Roads, says he is impressed with the movie's message geared toward youth.

"Work together as a team, take pride in yourself and have an appreciation for leadership. Because leadership is not always nice but it's beneficial in the end," Dukes said.

Dukes believes the movie, which depicts a fictional college rowing team descending into turmoil and constant fighting between teammates, speaks directly to the juvenile crime hike throughout the country.

"There's a lot of violence among teenagers, but what this movie does is it takes this river and brings everybody together. It talks about unity. It talks about leadership. It talks about teamwork. All the things that we need here in our country today to help eliminate some of the violence we see," Dukes said.

The movie, filmed in late 2019 during the early stages of the pandemic, has already helped boost tourism in the city. Parts of the production also took place on LSU's campus.

The mayor was tight-lipped on details but said he's looks forward to more upcoming film projects in the area.