New medical facility opens in Zachary after giving JP an exclusive look earlier this year
ZACHARY - The new and improved Lane Regional Medical Center will officially open its doors to the public later this morning.
Officials gave JP an exclusive look inside the new building earlier this year on Sunday Journal, but on Tuesday, a ribbon cutting will open the facility to the public.
2une In's Abigail Whitam looked ahead to the ribbon cutting early this morning.
