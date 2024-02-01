New look to SEC baseball tournament coming in 2025

BATON ROUGE - The SEC baseball tournament is getting a makeover with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma into the conference starting in 2025 as teams will no longer need to qualify for the postseason play in Hoover, Alabama.

Unlike the current format where only the top 12 teams advance onto Hoover, all 16 Southeastern Conference teams will get automatic bids for the six day tournament.

Starting in May of 2025 every SEC team will play at least one game in the league’s annual post-season tournament as the format is moving to single-elimination play.

The revised format which debuts in May 2025 will continue to be a six-day tournament with four games each on Tuesday and Wednesday of the tournament, two games each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by a championship game on Sunday.

Seeds 9 through 16, as determined by the final regular season standings, will play on the Tuesday of the tournament and seeds 5 through 8 will receive a bye to Wednesday. Seeds 1 through 4 will receive a double-bye to games on Thursday or Friday.

SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT FORMAT (beginning May 2025)

Tuesday

Game 1: Seed No. 9 vs. Seed No. 16

Game 2: Seed No. 12 vs. Seed No. 13

Game 3: Seed No. 10 vs. Seed No. 15

Game 4: Seed No. 11 vs. Seed No. 14

Wednesday

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Seed No. 8

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Seed No. 5

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Seed No. 7

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Seed No. 6

Thursday

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Seed No. 1

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Seed No. 4

Friday

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Seed No. 2

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Seed No. 3

Saturday

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Sunday

Game 15: Championship – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14