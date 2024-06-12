New law allows for the sale, not consumption of raw milk in the state of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A proposed bill regulating the sale of raw milk is awaiting Governor Jeff Landry's signature to become law.

Pasteurized milk can soon move over to make room for its raw counterpart. Lawmakers added a stipulation to the bill saying raw milk would not be used for human consumption, but can still be bought.

House Representative Kimberly Coates pushed for the bill as she believed it would help keep Louisiana farmers afloat after thousands of farms have been lost over the years.

She told WBRZ the plan is to allow the sale of everything but ingestion.

"Right now, I don't plan on bringing it back for human consumption, and this was mostly for the farmers to be able to sell their milk and not just pour it out," Coates said.

The raw milk will go through monthly testing for salmonella, but there are concerns that the testing may not be enough to keep it bacteria-free.

"Testing of the milk can help, but when you test today, it could have [bacteria] tomorrow," Veterinarian Christine Navarre said.

In other states, the sale of unpasteurized milk is allowed to feed your pets, but Navarre does not recommend that either.

"No, I would not recommend using it for pets either because they also could contain the same bacteria that could hurt your pets," Navarre said. "Even if they don't get sick, they could shed them and anybody in the household that comes into contact with them could potentially pick up those bacteria/viruses and get sick"

For any concerns about the product being added to your fridge, the FDA has more information here.