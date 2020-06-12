New law allows for home deliveries of alcohol through third parties like Uber, Waitr

BATON ROUGE - Thanks to a new bill approved by Governor John Bell Edwards, Louisianians will have less trouble getting beer and wine delivered to their homes.

According to The Advocate, Governor Edwards signed Senate Bill 178 into effect on Thursday.

Under the new law, third-party delivery services like UberEats and Waitr will be able to deliver beer and wine through contract workers.

This expands a previous law allowing grocery stores, restaurants, and liquor stores to deliver beverages if they did so using their own employees.

The bill was led by Franklin-based Republican, Sen. Bret Allain, and was approved in the regular session that ended June 1.

With the governor's signature, the new law goes into effect immediately.