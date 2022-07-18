New internship program offers experience, income for high school seniors

BATON ROUGE - Although school is still weeks away, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is active as ever, hosting a new internship program that gives high school seniors the opportunity to get valuable experience and make up to $15 an hour.

The internship includes five Pathways to Bright Futures career options, ranging from electrical to medical fields with local businesses. It will also require students to complete 155 credit hours throughout the school year to earn one Carnegie credit.

Just like at the CTEC facility in Baton Rouge, this will give students a hands-on approach for their future careers.

So far, more than 30 businesses are already involved with the internship program. It begins in September and ends in May 2023.