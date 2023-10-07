New information: Burglary suspect shot by trooper was on crime spree, deputies say

PRAIRIEVILLE- Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies believe the man who was shot by an off-duty State Police detective over the weekend is responsible for seven car burglaries the night he was shot.

All of them occurred near the Autumn Woods subdivision, according to detectives. The WBRZ Investigative Unit first reported Monday that 29-year-old Joseph Baldwin, the suspect, had a troubled criminal history of run-ins with the law. Baldwin had convictions in Ascension and Livingston Parish and most recently had been released from prison for breaking into another law enforcement officer's car in Walker.

"Here's a guy who's been doing this since 2007," Colonel Bobby Webre said in an interview Tuesday. "I think he was given some chances being arrested seven times. He served some time on one of the charges but maybe that wasn't long enough. Maybe this time he will go away long enough and learn that crime doesn't pay."

In addition to implicating Baldwin in a rash of burglaries the night he was shot, detectives determined the gun Baldwin pointed at the off-duty State Police investigator was stolen.

"It was one of the items that was stolen from one of the vehicle burglaries earlier that night," Webre said.

Investigators said after that encounter, the State Police investigator shot Baldwin with his personal 12-gauge shotgun.

When Baldwin is released from the hospital, he'll face a litany of charges including: attempted first degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer by violence, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and illegal carrying a weapon.