New Iberia man arrested after three-hour standoff, hostage situation
NEW IBERIA - SWAT teams and other law enforcement arrested a man after a reported hostage situation Tuesday night.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, as well as state police and the New Iberia Police Department, responded to a home on Duboid Road Tuesday night for a reported hostage situation.
Law enforcement secured the scene and was able to recover the hostage safely during a three-hour standoff.
Dustin Walker, 34, was arrested after the standoff and booked for second-degree battery with additional charges expected. He is currently being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on a $65,000 bond.
