New data reveals third Pfizer dose significantly lowers risk of infection in seniors

Monday, August 23 2021
Source: Washington Post
By: Paula Jones

New data from studies performed by the Israeli health ministry reveal that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides four times as much protection against infection as two doses in people 60 and older, according to The Washington Post.

The study was published Sunday and it analyzed protection provided 10 days after a third dose. Israel approved booster shots for people 60 and older late July, and lowered the age of eligibility to 40 last week.
The country's Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, was injected with his third Pfizer shot Friday.

Over the weekend, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke publicly about the Biden administration’s plan to make third shots accessible first to immunocompromised people and then to the broader population starting in late September.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to do both,” he said on ABC’s “This Week," referring to the administration’s plans to both administer booster shots at home and donate doses abroad.

As of Sunday, the U.S. reported a total of 40,573 new COVID cases, and approximately 51.6 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. 

