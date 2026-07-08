New coffee and doughnut shop opening near Southern University, city councilman says

BATON ROUGE - A new coffee and doughnut shop is opening in Scotlandville near Southern University.

Rise and Glaze will take over a vacant commercial space at 8235 Scenic Highway, Councilman Anthony Kenney's office said.

“We’re excited to welcome Rise & Glaze to Scotlandville,” Kenney said. “This investment is about more than coffee and doughnuts- it’s about bringing new life to a vacant commercial space, creating opportunity, and continuing the momentum of economic development taking place throughout District 2. This is another sign that Scotlandville is growing and open for business.”

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new breakfast spot will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re honored to bring Rise & Glaze to Scotlandville and look forward to serving the community with great coffee, fresh doughnuts, and a welcoming place where people can gather. We can’t wait to open our doors and become part of the neighborhood,” owner Layhuoy Chea added.