Baton Rouge becomes first city in Louisiana to receive Amazon's drone delivery system

BATON ROUGE - Residents of Baton Rouge are now able to have Amazon packages delivered by drone through the company's Prime Air service.

The Capital city is the first community in the state with access to the service.

Customers must be located within a 7.5-mile radius of Amazon's Fulfilment Center on Cortana Place, off Airline Highway.

The company's drones can deliver packages up to 5 lbs. The drone delivery service is only available in certain weather and temperature conditions, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

Amazon shoppers who live in the designated range have the option to select "Drone Delivery" at checkout and then choose front yard, backyard or driveway for drop-off. After the order is placed, the drone will then go to the selected address, scan the area for obstructions and drop off the package.

In addition to Baton Rouge, Prime Air currently operates in parts of Phoenix, Detroit, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas, as well as Waco, Texas; Tampa, Florida; and Kansas City, Missouri, where other fulfilment centers are located.