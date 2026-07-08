LSU, Our Lady of the Lake awards $1.6 million in grants to 7 research teams statewide

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Our Lady of the Lake have awarded $1.6 million in grants to seven research teams across the state as part of the Collaboration in Action Program.

The winning teams aim to solve various health issues in Louisiana, including cancer, trauma, heart and lung disease. The program also works to advance sports medicine.

Among these teams are:

Predicting, Preventing Heat Illness in High School Football Players

Reducing Risk for Chronic Disease: Addressing Both Lifestyle and Socioeconomic Factors

Mapping How Fat and Liver "Talk" in Obesity

A new Drug Target to Prevent Hard-to-Treat Breast Cancers

Understanding the Body’s Response to a Lifesaving Trauma Procedure

Spit Tests to Detect Brain Injury in Football Players

Keeping Adolescents Engaged in Sports and Physical Activity

"Research that lifts lives is the clearest measure of a great university, and these seven teams embody exactly the kind of bold, collaborative work that is propelling LSU forward," LSU Chancellor Jim Dalton said. "Our partnership with Our Lady of the Lake shows what’s possible when world-class researchers focus their talents on the health challenges facing Louisiana. As LSU pursues its goal of becoming a Top 50 research university, partnerships like this one are how we’ll get there—by turning discovery into real impact for the people of our state"

The Collaboration in Action Program is a research initiative between Championship Health Partners LSU and Our Lady of the Lake.