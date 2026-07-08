91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU, Our Lady of the Lake awards $1.6 million in grants to 7 research teams statewide

1 hour 14 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 10:51 AM July 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Our Lady of the Lake have awarded $1.6 million in grants to seven research teams across the state as part of the Collaboration in Action Program. 

The winning teams aim to solve various health issues in Louisiana, including cancer, trauma, heart and lung disease. The program also works to advance sports medicine. 

Among these teams are:

Predicting, Preventing Heat Illness in High School Football Players
Reducing Risk for Chronic Disease: Addressing Both Lifestyle and Socioeconomic Factors
Mapping How Fat and Liver "Talk" in Obesity
A new Drug Target to Prevent Hard-to-Treat Breast Cancers
Understanding the Body’s Response to a Lifesaving Trauma Procedure
Spit Tests to Detect Brain Injury in Football Players
Keeping Adolescents Engaged in Sports and Physical Activity

"Research that lifts lives is the clearest measure of a great university, and these seven teams embody exactly the kind of bold, collaborative work that is propelling LSU forward," LSU Chancellor Jim Dalton said. "Our partnership with Our Lady of the Lake shows what’s possible when world-class researchers focus their talents on the health challenges facing Louisiana. As LSU pursues its goal of becoming a Top 50 research university, partnerships like this one are how we’ll get there—by turning discovery into real impact for the people of our state"

Trending News

The Collaboration in Action Program is a research initiative between Championship Health Partners LSU and Our Lady of the Lake. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days