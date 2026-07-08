Coroner: 22-year-old man shot, killed at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex on Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

The coroner's office said they were notified of the shooting at the Mirage Villa Apartments around 4 p.m. The man was later identified as Qwaviez Hamilton.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Hamilton's death as a homicide.