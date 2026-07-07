One dead after shooting at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a deadly shooting at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WBRZ.

Emergency officials told WBRZ that they are responding to a shooting at Mirage Villa Apartments. Officials said the coroner was contacted and one person died as a result of the shooting.

BRPD said that the victim was a male, but could not provide an age at this time. Homicide detectives are on scene.

Officials received the call around 3:49 p.m.