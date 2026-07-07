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Thibodaux man arrested, allegedly broke into Labadieville woman's home and beat her

1 hour 8 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 1:30 PM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Thibodaux man for allegedly breaking into a woman's home and beating her, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Anthony Ayro, 46, forced his way into a Labadieville woman's home and attacked her on Sunday morning. He then allegedly tried to have her cancel her 911 call for help. 

Ayro was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery, home invasion and interfering with emergency communications. 

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He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center before posting a $57,000 bond. 

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