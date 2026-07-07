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Gov. Jeff Landry poses with Nicki Minaj at White House Rose Garden luncheon
WASHINGTON — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry snapped a picture with musician Nicki Minaj while the two were celebrating the launch of so-called Trump Accounts at the White House.
Landry posted a video on Monday, sharing that he was at the White House Rose Garden for a luncheon with President Trump commemorating the launch. Also in attendance was 12-time Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj, who has expressed her support for Trump and the MAGA movement in recent years.
The two posed for a picture together, which Landry captioned, "Trump Accounts are super based, right Nicki??"
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The Trump Accounts program was created by the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill." Under the program, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will deposit $1,000 into an account for each enrolled child born between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2028, according to ABC News.
Children under 18 but born before 2025 can still participate but will not receive the $1,000 deposit.
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The money in Trump Accounts will be invested in the stock market and grow through compound savings. The accounts are tax-advantaged like a traditional IRA account, and children cannot access the funds until they turn 18 years old. Even then, the money can only be used for specific purposes, like schooling, housing, or launching a business. Kids can also contribute their own money to the account when they start earning an income.
Trump Accounts are managed through the Trump Accounts official app or TrumpAccounts.com.
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