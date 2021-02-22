New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern

BATON ROUGE - Southern basketball started practice last week, beginning the Sean Woods era.

Woods was named head coach in April, saying this job was something he couldn't pass up.

"First of all, it was a great opportunity for me," Woods said. "Second of all, you know it has great tradition and I'm blessed because I've got Roman Banks as an athletic director. He and I go back a long time. Nine times out of ten, coaches take new jobs, they don't know the athletic director. They don't know the president. They don't know anyone. Well, I'm fortunate because I do know some of the people around here, so it's been a blessing for me and my family."

As for his players, Woods already likes what he sees.

"We had a great first week. Guys are buying in. They understand the method to my madness a little bit. They want to be great and I don't want to coach guys that don't want to be great. They don't want to be average and I don't want to coach and be around average people."

Aside from improving on last season's 15-18 record, Woods says one of his main goals is to increase attendance in the Mini Dome, and change the overall culture on the campus.

"Bringing in a very professional, mentally tough basketball program that everyone can be proud of," he said. "When you watch us play once, you'll tell somebody because it's a very entertaining style of basketball. When I first went to Mississippi Valley, nobody went to the games. When I left there, we were selling it out. I plan on doing that at SU also."