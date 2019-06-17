Latest Weather Blog
New Catholic school welcomes inaugural class
BATON ROUGE - A new Catholic high school in Baton Rouge opened its doors to its inaugural class of students on Friday.
Bishop Robert Muench, staff, faculty and students were on hand at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School for a ribbon cutting, mass and school blessing.
The new, Catholic, private high school was approved as the 32nd school in the Cristo Rey Network by the national board in late June. The network was originally founded in Chicago in 1996.
School officials say Cristo Rey will offer education for young people with a focus on faith, purpose and service. The Cristo Rey model combines college-prep education with a corporate work student program with students working five days per month in entry-level positions at various area businesses.
Students began their first day at the school on Monday.
