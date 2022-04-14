66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New BBQ joint 'The Shed' moves into The Oasis, promises family-friendly environment

Thursday, April 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A popular hangout spot with a troublesome past is looking for a fresh start.

Over the last 18 months, The Oasis Bar and Grill developed a rowdy reputation that, after numerous complaints from neighbors, ended with a shutdown and re-branding. 

“Those parties would tend to get out of hand. Music would just become extremely loud… vulgar… parking would start becoming an issue on Burbank," said Ben O'Connor, President of the University Villas homeowner's association. 

O'Connor says, since The Oasis ran dry, he hasn't heard a peep from his nuisance neighbors. Now that the establishment is starting over, his fingers are crossed that everyone will play by the rules.

“We just simply hope that they’ve learned from the mistakes of the Oasis and doesn’t disturb its neighbors," O'Connor said.

Soon, a new barbecue and blues joint will take over the Oasis. Owners of The Shed say they're ready to bring a family-friendly atmosphere to the venue on Burbank Drive and leave the past behind.

“Once we get open, we’re looking for family, community, we’re serving up some of the best barbecue that we can cook, and hopefully a lot of smiles," owner of The Shed, Brian Orrison, said. 

The Shed does not have an official opening date, but Orrison says he's aiming for some time in early May, which is National Barbecue Month. 

