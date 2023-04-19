New Ascension schools superintendent to earn $209K under approved 3-year contract

ASCENSION PARISH - The incoming superintendent of Ascension Public Schools will receive about $209,000 in the first year of a three-year term laid out in a contract approved by the Board Tuesday night.

Edith Walker will receive that total amount, based off a salary and add-on pay that acknowledges her doctorate in educational leadership, plus a monthly auto expense allowance.

The contract also provides for a $50,000 life insurance policy, retirement plan and health insurance coverage.

Terms take effect July 1.

Walker will succeed David Alexander, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

The Board selected Walker to succeed Alexander at a meeting in early April, choosing an internal candidate who began her career as an English teacher in Ascension Parish and who rose to the position of Chief Instructional Director for the district.

Ascension Parish schools host more than 23,000 students, making the system one of the 10 largest in Louisiana.

It is also among the highest rated, based on academic performance.

Walker takes office around the halfway point of construction on the district's fifth high school, which is being built in Prairieville.

READ THE CONTRACT APPROVED ON APRIL 18, 2023