77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish School Board selects new superintendent

1 hour 37 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, April 04 2023 Apr 4, 2023 April 04, 2023 10:47 PM April 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School Board selected a new leader for the school system Monday night and named Edith Walker the new superintendent. 

According to the school system, after Walker's contract is approved she will take over in the beginning of July. 

Walker is a White Castle native and has been working in the Ascension Parish School System for more than 20 years. Walker started as an English teacher and worked up to her current position, Chief Instructional Director for Ascension Parish Schools. 

Trending News

The school system says Walker's contract approval should take place at the school board meeting April 18. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days