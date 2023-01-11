Ascension Public Schools superintendent will not renew contract

ASCENSION PARISH – Superintendent David Alexander will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of June, the school system announced.

"It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system,” Alexander said in a prepared statement. “It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent.”

He said announcing his intentions now gives the board “adequate time to make a great decision for our district.”

“In the meantime, I am excited, grateful, and passionate about making this spring semester the best it can be for our students, staff, and our community," Alexander said.

Alexander began working in Ascension Parish schools in 1997 at St. Amant High School as a teacher and coach. He served as an assistant principal and then as principal of Dutchtown High School from 2005 to 2011.

He also led the district's high schools for five years as director of secondary schools until he retired in early 2016. Alexander briefly worked in the private sector before returning as Superintendent of Schools in August 2016.