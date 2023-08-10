NEW: An update on the 2023 Hurricane Season Predictions

JUST IN

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) has issued an updated outlook for the 2023 Hurricane Season. The Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, is now forecasting an above-average year.

Previous forecast were suggesting a near-average hurricane season. Forecast are based on El Nino conditions that are still in place, but the main factor in the updated forecast is the now well above average sea surface temperatures.

The dome of high pressure that is locking in the excessive heat we are currently seeing, is also playing a big role in sea surface temperatures along the Gulf. The Gulf of Mexico is best described as a hot tub right now. Sea surface temperatures are currently sitting at about 90° which is well above average.

The new outlook calls for 14-21 named storms, of which 6-11 could become hurricanes. Of those, 2-5 could become major hurricanes.

Earlier in the summer, Colorado State University also increased their 2023 Hurricane Season predictions to a slightly above average Hurricane Season.

The Storm Station is continuing to track the tropics all Hurricane Season long. Currently we are not watching any new development expected over the next 7 days, but The Storm Station is watching an area for potential development over the next two weeks.