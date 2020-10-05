Neighbors raise hundreds of dollars to help local teen's car wash service

PRAIRIEVILLE - Since age 13, Demetricus Fountain has been washing cars for extra money to support his family. He took on the job as a part-time summer gig after an injury left his mother unable to work.

"If it benefits me and my family then hey, why not?" Fountain said.

Tayla Michel met Fountain one day as he was going door-to-door handing out flyers. She said she saw him walking in the rain along the highway and gave him a ride home.

"I thought to myself, 'this is not safe, I gotta do something,'" Michel recalled.

That's when she took to Facebook, asking friends if anyone had a wagon for sale. No one had a wagon, but friends were willing to donate money for the cause.

Soon, she and her husband had about $500 to spend on a bike, wagon, and other equipment to surprise Demetricus .

"I texted him and said, 'I have a job for you.' But when he got here there was no job, we just wanted to give him all his stuff!" Michel said.

Now, business is booming for D's Car Wash and Lawn Care Service.

Demetricus says the bike allows him to travel farther for jobs, and the wagon is more convenient than carrying all his equipment like he was before. He and his mother, Bianca Simms, were moved by the show of kindness from their neighbors.

"It's overwhelming. I really appreciate it because it was a huge help, what they did for him," said Bianca, holding back tears.

For more information about the prices and services D's Car Wash and Lawn Care Service provides, you can call (225) 310-3487.