Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service

BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an annual community service event where Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees use their Columbus Day holiday to volunteer in the community.

This year close to 250 employees contributed over 1,000 hours of community service to non-profits.

Neighbors partnered with a dozen community organizations including Keeping Tiger Town Beautiful — with 40 employees picking up litter along Perkins Road — and the Fruit Town Project, where employees are planting trees in the historic Fruit Town neighborhood adjacent to the Garden District.

Neighbors Day has been an annual tradition since 2016. This year's event was held at the Perkins Road Branch, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome presented a proclamation, making October 9th Neighbors Day in Baton Rouge.