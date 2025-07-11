Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors blame development around campus for worst flooding ever
BATON ROUGE - People blame growth for a flooding problem in their neighborhood.
"The water normally comes onto the road. But, this time, it goes so quick," Joy Sananikone said about rising water during recent thunderstorms. She said recent rain events pooled water in places she has never seen before - including some homes.
"I'm not one to complain, but the city needs to come and check," Sananikone said, assuming apartment construction on Alaska Street near LSU has something to do with the issues.
This is Alaska at W. Roosevelt ... Just watched as 3 guys helped push a stranded driver out of this water.. pic.twitter.com/lU1s8EhMBj
— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) October 31, 2015
Neighbors want the city to investigate why flooding has become a problem and if the drainage needs to be changed in the area.
The city did not respond to calls for a comment about this story.
Trending News
*************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former police chief weighs in as Killian considers shutting down police department...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
-
Lamar Brown stays home, commits to LSU football
-
Thursday's Health Report: Popular cracker recalled due to potential allergen
-
St. George Mayor discusses how privatizing traffic enforcement will lighten load for...