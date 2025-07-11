Neighbors blame development around campus for worst flooding ever

BATON ROUGE - People blame growth for a flooding problem in their neighborhood.

"The water normally comes onto the road. But, this time, it goes so quick," Joy Sananikone said about rising water during recent thunderstorms. She said recent rain events pooled water in places she has never seen before - including some homes.

"I'm not one to complain, but the city needs to come and check," Sananikone said, assuming apartment construction on Alaska Street near LSU has something to do with the issues.

This is Alaska at W. Roosevelt ... Just watched as 3 guys helped push a stranded driver out of this water.. pic.twitter.com/lU1s8EhMBj — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) October 31, 2015

Neighbors want the city to investigate why flooding has become a problem and if the drainage needs to be changed in the area.

The city did not respond to calls for a comment about this story.

