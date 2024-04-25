NCAA Champion LSU Gymnastics team rolls through campus in style

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team rolled through campus Wednesday evening during a parade in their honor. Crowds of people lined the parade barricades, to catch a peek of the newly crowned national champions.

The crowd was full of young fans, many of them saying they were inspired by the win.

One fan, a young gymnast herself, showed off with a cart-wheel. The fan said she could see a future where she's winning championships for the purple and gold.

"I really want to grow up and be like KJ [Johnson], Kiya [Johnson], and Haleigh [Bryant], and I just feel like they're very good gymnasts, and their my idols," she said.

With one trophy back in Baton Rouge, these fans say they hope to back for another parade in 2025.

"It's been amazing because we've experienced so many new gymnasts, and we've gotten good additions to enhance our team," another Tigers fan said.

