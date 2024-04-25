Latest Weather Blog
NCAA Champion LSU Gymnastics team rolls through campus in style
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team rolled through campus Wednesday evening during a parade in their honor. Crowds of people lined the parade barricades, to catch a peek of the newly crowned national champions.
The crowd was full of young fans, many of them saying they were inspired by the win.
One fan, a young gymnast herself, showed off with a cart-wheel. The fan said she could see a future where she's winning championships for the purple and gold.
"I really want to grow up and be like KJ [Johnson], Kiya [Johnson], and Haleigh [Bryant], and I just feel like they're very good gymnasts, and their my idols," she said.
With one trophy back in Baton Rouge, these fans say they hope to back for another parade in 2025.
"It's been amazing because we've experienced so many new gymnasts, and we've gotten good additions to enhance our team," another Tigers fan said.
Trending News
Watch WBRZ's full coverage of the event here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
-
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of...
-
BRPD implements AI gun detection, situational awareness software into existing infrastructure
-
Six 'Motion Boys' gang members booked for drug, gun charges; two still...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season