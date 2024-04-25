83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NCAA Champion LSU Gymnastics team rolls through campus in style

13 hours 52 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2024 Apr 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 10:53 PM April 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team rolled through campus Wednesday evening during a parade in their honor. Crowds of people lined the parade barricades, to catch a peek of the newly crowned national champions. 

The crowd was full of young fans, many of them saying they were inspired by the win. 

One fan, a young gymnast herself, showed off with a cart-wheel. The fan said she could see a future where she's winning championships for the purple and gold.

"I really want to grow up and be like KJ [Johnson], Kiya [Johnson], and Haleigh [Bryant], and I just feel like they're very good gymnasts, and their my idols," she said.

With one trophy back in Baton Rouge, these fans say they hope to back for another parade in 2025.

"It's been amazing because we've experienced so many new gymnasts, and we've gotten good additions to enhance our team," another Tigers fan said.

Trending News

Watch WBRZ's full coverage of the event here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days