NCAA Champion LSU Gymnastics team rolls through campus in style
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team is rolling through campus Wednesday evening during a parade in their honor.
The celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Music Building on Dalrymple Drive. From there, the parade will roll to the traffic circle outside the Journalism Building and then down the hill to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. A celebration will follow inside the PMAC at about 7 p.m.
