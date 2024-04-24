82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NCAA Champion LSU Gymnastics team rolls through campus in style

19 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2024 Apr 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 6:22 PM April 24, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team is rolling through campus Wednesday evening during a parade in their honor. 

To stream the parade on WBRZ+, click here. 

Trending News

The celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Music Building on Dalrymple Drive. From there, the parade will roll to the traffic circle outside the Journalism Building and then down the hill to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. A celebration will follow inside the PMAC at about 7 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days