Navy's futuristic-looking USS Zumwalt arriving in homeport

5 years 6 months 6 days ago Thursday, December 08 2016 Dec 8, 2016 December 08, 2016 10:35 AM December 08, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAN DIEGO - The Navy's most technologically advanced destroyer is arriving at its homeport after dealing with some glitches along the way.

The stealthy USS Zumwalt arrives Thursday in San Diego, where it'll begin installation of combat systems and further testing and evaluation.

The ship was commissioned in October in Baltimore and encountered some hiccups on its way to California. That included losing propulsion in the Panama Canal, necessitating a tow and repairs.

The 610-foot destroyer was built by Maine's Bath Iron Works. The ship features new technology including an electric power plant that drives the ship, an inward-sloping tumblehome hull and an angular shape to minimize the radar signature.

That technology comes at a price. The Zumwalt's cost is more than $4.4 billion. Two more ships in the class are being built.

