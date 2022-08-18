84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews contain natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon

51 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, August 18 2022 Aug 18, 2022 August 18, 2022 4:55 PM August 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Crews were able to contain a natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon.

Trending News

University officials said shortly after 5 p.m. the leak was contained and deemed safe. The leak was initially detected at South Campus Drive and Forestry Lane around 4:40 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days