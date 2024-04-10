National Weather Service confirms tornado near St. Francisville from morning storms

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The National Weather Service (NWS) determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down in West Feliciana Parish near St. Francisville on Wednesday morning. The NWS damage survey noted that wind speeds between 86-110 miles per hour. The survey is ongoing and should conclude later Wednesday evening with assessments in path length, path width and wind speeds.

The tornado was embedded within a much larger line of thunderstorms which produced a more widespread swath of straight-line winds. That, in addition to the tornado, caused extensive damage in the region.

Aerial footage of widespread tree damage near St. Francisville... a severe thunderstorm pushed through around 8:15am on Wednesday morning. @NWSNewOrleans is surveying this area. #LaWX pic.twitter.com/5EWR2NsGH9 — Balin Rogers (@rogers_balin) April 10, 2024

A TORNADO WARNING was issued for northern Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, and West Baton Rouge parishes was issued at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday. The storm was moving incredibly fast, to the east at 75 mph when the warning was issued.

