National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
WASHINGTON — The national championship-winning LSU Tigers baseball team is set to visit the White House next week, LouisianaSports.net reports.
The 2025 team will visit the White House and President Donald Trump on Monday. The team will meet Trump alongside other national championship teams from spring seasons, LouisianaSports reports.
LSU swept Coastal Carolina in the College World Series finals to win the program's eighth national title in June.
Under Coach Jay Johnson, LSU has won two national championships in three seasons.
