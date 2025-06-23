LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge after winning 8th National Championship

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team returned to Baton Rouge with a trophy in hand on Monday.

Tiger slugger Jared Jones held the National Championship trophy as LSU exited their charter flight from Omaha to Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

The team then took a police escort to Alex Box Stadium where LSU fans waited to cheer on the Tigers.

LSU will have the official National Championship celebration on Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium.