National Bar Association calls for governor to resign amid Ronald Greene fallout

BATON ROUGE - Citing reports by The WBRZ Investigative Unit and Associated Press, the National Bar Association is calling for Governor John Bel Edwards to resign over the handling of the investigation into Ronald Greene's 2019 death in police custody.

The association released the statement Thursday morning as state lawmakers announced a bipartisan committee to look into what the governor and other high-ranking officials knew about the Greene investigation and the apparent cover-up at State Police.

"In light of the recent developments brought to light by the Associated Press and WBRZ into the case of Ronald Greene, it is clear that the highest office in the State of Louisiana not only knew of Mr. Greene’s death hours after his murder, but used its heavy hand to suppress the truth instead of help bring justice to the Greene family. Justice was traded for political capital and survival," the statement from association President Carlos Moore read in part.

Read the full statement from the National Bar Association here.