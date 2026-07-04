Natchez shooting leaves 2 dead hours after Centreville shooting kills 2 and injures 7

Minor (left), Hannon (right)

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two dead just hours after a separate shooting in Centreville left two dead and seven others injured.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at JROC's on Lower Woodville Road around 5:44 a.m. Deputies arrived to find 32-year-old Randolph Hannon and 31-year-old Michael Minor Jr. deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said a third person was also injured by gunfire before being taken to Merit Health by a private vehicle.

Just hours before the incident, a separate shooting took place in Centreville on Highway 24 near the Orchard Cafe around 12:55 a.m. The shooting injured nine people, with two males later dying from their injuries.

The investigation into both shootings remains ongoing.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 601-442-2752.