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BRPD: At least one person injured in shooting on Fairchild Street
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting on Fairchild Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
The shooting was called in around 5:20 p.m.; officials said the injuries are non-life threatening at this time.
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No other information was immediately available.
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